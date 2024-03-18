GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT) Investors To Reap Good Returns Once Again

GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) has a beta value of 2.41 and has seen 9.0 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.76B, closed the last trade at $43.15 per share which meant it gained $8.16 on the day or 23.32% during that session. The GCT stock price is -0.95% off its 52-week high price of $43.56 and 88.57% above the 52-week low of $4.93. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.07 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.72 million shares.

GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) trade information

Sporting 23.32% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the GCT stock price touched $43.15 or saw a rise of 4.49%. Year-to-date, GigaCloud Technology Inc shares have moved 135.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 25.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) have changed 31.80%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.53 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.99.