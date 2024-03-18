GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT) Investors To Reap Good Returns Once Again

GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) has a beta value of 2.41 and has seen 9.0 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.76B, closed the last trade at $43.15 per share which meant it gained $8.16 on the day or 23.32% during that session. The GCT stock price is -0.95% off its 52-week high price of $43.56 and 88.57% above the 52-week low of $4.93. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.07 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.72 million shares.
GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) trade information
Sporting 23.32% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the GCT stock price touched $43.15 or saw a rise of 4.49%. Year-to-date, GigaCloud Technology Inc shares have moved 135.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 25.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) have changed 31.80%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.53 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.99.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that GigaCloud Technology Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 261.69% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -3.04%, compared to 19.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 5,900.00% and 27.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 39.40%.
2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $224.15 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $210.2 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.
GCT Dividends
GigaCloud Technology Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on March 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT)’s Major holders
Insiders own 7.67% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 37.85% with a share float percentage of 40.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GigaCloud Technology Inc having a total of 85 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Boston Partners with over 0.15 million shares worth more than $1.02 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Boston Partners held 0.37% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Investments, LP, with the holding of over 67688.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.46 million and represent 0.17% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and SEI Institutional Investment Tr-World Equity Ex-U.S. Fd. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.04% shares in the company for having 17953.0 shares of worth $0.12 million while later fund manager owns 17909.0 shares of worth $0.16 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.