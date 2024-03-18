Gamida Cell Ltd (GMDA) Has Fallen -1.66%, Becoming A Losing Stock For Investors

Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) has a beta value of 1.04 and has seen 1.07 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $42.39M, closed the last trade at $0.32 per share which meant it -1.66% during that session. The GMDA stock price is -684.38% off its 52-week high price of $2.51 and 31.25% above the 52-week low of $0.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.33 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.01 million shares.

Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) trade information

Sporting -1.66% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the GMDA stock price touched $0.32 or saw a rise of 9.99%. Year-to-date, Gamida Cell Ltd shares have moved -22.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) have changed -16.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.98 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.51.