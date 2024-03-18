fuboTV Inc (NYSE: FUBO) Surprises Wall Street With -2.58% Stock Price Loss

fuboTV Inc (NYSE:FUBO) has a beta value of 2.02 and has seen 10.0 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $452.24M, closed the last trade at $1.51 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -2.58% during that session. The FUBO stock price is -156.29% off its 52-week high price of $3.87 and 36.42% above the 52-week low of $0.96. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.82 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 12.22 million shares.

Sporting -2.58% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the FUBO stock price touched $1.51 or saw a rise of 13.02%. Year-to-date, fuboTV Inc shares have moved -52.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of fuboTV Inc (NYSE:FUBO) have changed -28.10%. Short interest in the company has seen 60.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.4.

fuboTV Inc (FUBO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that fuboTV Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -43.45% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 30.14%, compared to 29.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 40.50% and 5.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 14.00%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $381.3 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $355.23 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $324.37 million and $312.74 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 17.50% for the current quarter and 13.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 14.86% over the past 5 years.

FUBO Dividends

fuboTV Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 03 and May 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

fuboTV Inc (NYSE:FUBO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 40.67% with a share float percentage of 41.95%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with fuboTV Inc having a total of 277 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 24.48 million shares worth more than $36.96 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 51.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 22.39 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $33.81 million and represent 47.24% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 19.15% shares in the company for having 9.08 million shares of worth $13.71 million while later fund manager owns 7.56 million shares of worth $11.42 million as of Dec 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 15.96% of company’s outstanding stock.