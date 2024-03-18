FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NOTE) Has Strong Growth Prospects Through 2024

FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NYSE:NOTE) has a beta value of 0.50 and has seen 1.25 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $227.45M, closed the last trade at $1.75 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 2.94% during that session. The NOTE stock price is -157.71% off its 52-week high price of $4.51 and 62.86% above the 52-week low of $0.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.65 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 982.89K shares.
FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NYSE:NOTE) trade information
Sporting 2.94% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the NOTE stock price touched $1.75 or saw a rise of 22.91%. Year-to-date, FiscalNote Holdings Inc shares have moved 53.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NYSE:NOTE) have changed 23.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.37.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NOTE) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that FiscalNote Holdings Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -23.91% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 17.39%, compared to 19.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -14.30% and 39.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -5.80%.
6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $31.11 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $29.55 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $31.53 million and $32.84 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -1.30% for the current quarter and -10.00% for the next.
NOTE Dividends
FiscalNote Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NYSE:NOTE)’s Major holders
Insiders own 14.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 40.40% with a share float percentage of 47.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with FiscalNote Holdings Inc having a total of 89 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Maso Capital Partners Ltd. with over 28.91 million shares worth more than $105.25 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Maso Capital Partners Ltd. held 24.02% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Stonehill Capital Management LLC, with the holding of over 5.82 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $21.2 million and represent 4.84% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.19% shares in the company for having 2.64 million shares of worth $9.61 million while later fund manager owns 1.5 million shares of worth $3.31 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.24% of company’s outstanding stock.