FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NOTE) Has Strong Growth Prospects Through 2024

FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NYSE:NOTE) has a beta value of 0.50 and has seen 1.25 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $227.45M, closed the last trade at $1.75 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 2.94% during that session. The NOTE stock price is -157.71% off its 52-week high price of $4.51 and 62.86% above the 52-week low of $0.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.65 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 982.89K shares.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NYSE:NOTE) trade information

Sporting 2.94% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the NOTE stock price touched $1.75 or saw a rise of 22.91%. Year-to-date, FiscalNote Holdings Inc shares have moved 53.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NYSE:NOTE) have changed 23.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.37.