Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE) Forecasts And Estimates For The Near Future

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) has a beta value of 1.55 and has seen 10.08 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.13M, closed the last trade at $0.10 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -9.18% during that session. The FFIE stock price is -131420.0% off its 52-week high price of $131.52 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $0.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 13.87 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.46 million shares.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) trade information

Sporting -9.18% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the FFIE stock price touched $0.10 or saw a rise of 27.06%. Year-to-date, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc shares have moved -86.01%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -27.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) have changed -49.53%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.89 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.46.