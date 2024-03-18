Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) has a beta value of 1.68 and has seen 2.18 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.23B, closed the recent trade at $7.32 per share which meant it lost -$0.52 on the day or -6.57% during that session. The ENVX stock price is -226.5% off its 52-week high price of $23.90 and -0.27% below the 52-week low of $7.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.03 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.38 million shares.

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) trade information

Sporting -6.57% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ENVX stock price touched $7.32 or saw a rise of 19.91%. Year-to-date, Enovix Corporation shares have moved -41.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) have changed -37.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 36.6 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.08.