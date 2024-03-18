Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) Drops -4.48%, Marking Lose By Bears

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) has a beta value of 1.60 and has seen 0.92 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $425.34M, closed the recent trade at $2.13 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -4.48% during that session. The EXK stock price is -113.62% off its 52-week high price of $4.55 and 33.33% above the 52-week low of $1.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.04 million shares.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) trade information

Sporting -4.48% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the EXK stock price touched $2.13 or saw a rise of 5.75%. Year-to-date, Endeavour Silver Corp. shares have moved 8.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) have changed 40.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.06 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.14.