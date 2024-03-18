EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: EH) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:EH) has a beta value of 0.92 and has seen 2.78 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $746.35M, closed the recent trade at $18.26 per share which meant it gained $2.89 on the day or 18.78% during that session. The EH stock price is -41.18% off its 52-week high price of $25.78 and 52.74% above the 52-week low of $8.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.39 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 770.92K shares.

EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:EH) trade information

Sporting 18.78% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the EH stock price touched $18.26 or saw a rise of 8.33%. Year-to-date, EHang Holdings Ltd ADR shares have moved 8.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 43.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:EH) have changed 77.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.56 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.67.