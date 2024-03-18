Eastman Kodak Co. (KODK) Is A Buy According To Analysts

Eastman Kodak Co. (NYSE:KODK) has a beta value of 3.52 and has seen 1.95 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $384.32M, closed the last trade at $4.81 per share which meant it lost -$0.18 on the day or -3.61% during that session. The KODK stock price is -31.81% off its 52-week high price of $6.34 and 34.1% above the 52-week low of $3.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.88 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.29 million shares.

Eastman Kodak Co. (NYSE:KODK) trade information

Sporting -3.61% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the KODK stock price touched $4.81 or saw a rise of 12.7%. Year-to-date, Eastman Kodak Co. shares have moved 23.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Eastman Kodak Co. (NYSE:KODK) have changed 36.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.27 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.07.