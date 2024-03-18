Eastman Kodak Co. (KODK) Is A Buy According To Analysts

Eastman Kodak Co. (NYSE:KODK) has a beta value of 3.52 and has seen 1.95 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $384.32M, closed the last trade at $4.81 per share which meant it lost -$0.18 on the day or -3.61% during that session. The KODK stock price is -31.81% off its 52-week high price of $6.34 and 34.1% above the 52-week low of $3.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.88 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.29 million shares.
Eastman Kodak Co. (NYSE:KODK) trade information
Sporting -3.61% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the KODK stock price touched $4.81 or saw a rise of 12.7%. Year-to-date, Eastman Kodak Co. shares have moved 23.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Eastman Kodak Co. (NYSE:KODK) have changed 36.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.27 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.07.
Eastman Kodak Co. (KODK) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have gained 13.98% over the past 6 months.
KODK Dividends
Eastman Kodak Co. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.