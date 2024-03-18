Does TeraWulf Inc (WULF)’s Current Price Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

TeraWulf Inc (NASDAQ:WULF) has a beta value of 2.23 and has seen 13.24 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $428.82M, closed the last trade at $1.78 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 6.59% during that session. The WULF stock price is -126.97% off its 52-week high price of $4.04 and 69.66% above the 52-week low of $0.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 16.57 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 22.94 million shares.
TeraWulf Inc (NASDAQ:WULF) trade information
Sporting 6.59% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the WULF stock price touched $1.78 or saw a rise of 14.83%. Year-to-date, TeraWulf Inc shares have moved -25.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TeraWulf Inc (NASDAQ:WULF) have changed -27.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 33.74 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.58.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
TeraWulf Inc (WULF) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that TeraWulf Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 2.89% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 58.97%, compared to 12.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 89.50% and 100.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 366.40%.
4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $24.16 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $34.05 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $9.57 million and $11.53 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 152.50% for the current quarter and 195.20% for the next.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -49.73% over the past 5 years.
WULF Dividends
TeraWulf Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.