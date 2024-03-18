Does TeraWulf Inc (WULF)’s Current Price Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

TeraWulf Inc (NASDAQ:WULF) has a beta value of 2.23 and has seen 13.24 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $428.82M, closed the last trade at $1.78 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 6.59% during that session. The WULF stock price is -126.97% off its 52-week high price of $4.04 and 69.66% above the 52-week low of $0.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 16.57 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 22.94 million shares.

TeraWulf Inc (NASDAQ:WULF) trade information

Sporting 6.59% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the WULF stock price touched $1.78 or saw a rise of 14.83%. Year-to-date, TeraWulf Inc shares have moved -25.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TeraWulf Inc (NASDAQ:WULF) have changed -27.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 33.74 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.58.