Does KULR Technology Group Inc (KULR)’s Current Price Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

KULR Technology Group Inc (AMEX:KULR) has a beta value of 0.77 and has seen 5.18 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.58M, closed the last trade at $0.15 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -9.12% during that session. The KULR stock price is -633.33% off its 52-week high price of $1.10 and 33.33% above the 52-week low of $0.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.01 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.48 million shares.
KULR Technology Group Inc (AMEX:KULR) trade information
Sporting -9.12% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the KULR stock price touched $0.15 or saw a rise of 25.0%. Year-to-date, KULR Technology Group Inc shares have moved -16.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of KULR Technology Group Inc (AMEX:KULR) have changed 15.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.28 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.63.
KULR Technology Group Inc (KULR) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that KULR Technology Group Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -63.48% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -11.11%, compared to 1.60% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 183.10%.
4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.81 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.8 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $1.81 million and $1.76 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 110.50% for the current quarter and 172.70% for the next.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -37.16% over the past 5 years.
KULR Dividends
KULR Technology Group Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 14 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
KULR Technology Group Inc (AMEX:KULR)’s Major holders
Insiders own 28.97% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.44% with a share float percentage of 6.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with KULR Technology Group Inc having a total of 41 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 3.11 million shares worth more than $1.99 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 3.29% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 0.73 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.47 million and represent 0.77% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.25% shares in the company for having 2.13 million shares of worth $1.36 million while later fund manager owns 0.83 million shares of worth $0.53 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.87% of company’s outstanding stock.