Does KULR Technology Group Inc (KULR)’s Current Price Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

KULR Technology Group Inc (AMEX:KULR) has a beta value of 0.77 and has seen 5.18 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.58M, closed the last trade at $0.15 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -9.12% during that session. The KULR stock price is -633.33% off its 52-week high price of $1.10 and 33.33% above the 52-week low of $0.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.01 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.48 million shares.

KULR Technology Group Inc (AMEX:KULR) trade information

Sporting -9.12% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the KULR stock price touched $0.15 or saw a rise of 25.0%. Year-to-date, KULR Technology Group Inc shares have moved -16.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of KULR Technology Group Inc (AMEX:KULR) have changed 15.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.28 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.63.