Denison Mines Corp (DNN) Is A Great Bargain Stock To Take A Look At

Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN) has a beta value of 1.68 and has seen 3.86 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.69B, closed the recent trade at $1.90 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 1.05% during that session. The DNN stock price is -13.16% off its 52-week high price of $2.15 and 51.58% above the 52-week low of $0.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 13.88 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 14.34 million shares.

Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN) trade information

Sporting 1.05% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the DNN stock price touched $1.90. Year-to-date, Denison Mines Corp shares have moved 7.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN) have changed -1.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 42.34 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.87.