D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE: QBTS) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE:QBTS) has a beta value of 0.87 and has seen 3.25 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $235.87M, closed the last trade at $2.08 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.97% during that session. The QBTS stock price is -53.85% off its 52-week high price of $3.20 and 80.77% above the 52-week low of $0.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.51 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.76 million shares.

D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE:QBTS) trade information

Sporting 0.97% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the QBTS stock price touched $2.08 or saw a rise of 14.75%. Year-to-date, D-Wave Quantum Inc shares have moved 136.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE:QBTS) have changed 12.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.71.