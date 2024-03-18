D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE: QBTS) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE:QBTS) has a beta value of 0.87 and has seen 3.25 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $235.87M, closed the last trade at $2.08 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.97% during that session. The QBTS stock price is -53.85% off its 52-week high price of $3.20 and 80.77% above the 52-week low of $0.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.51 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.76 million shares.
D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE:QBTS) trade information
Sporting 0.97% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the QBTS stock price touched $2.08 or saw a rise of 14.75%. Year-to-date, D-Wave Quantum Inc shares have moved 136.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE:QBTS) have changed 12.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.71.
D-Wave Quantum Inc (QBTS) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that D-Wave Quantum Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 94.39% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -30.23%, compared to 20.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 9.10% and 40.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 47.90%.
4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.73 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.56 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $2.4 million and $2.03 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 97.50% for the current quarter and 124.60% for the next.
QBTS Dividends
D-Wave Quantum Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE:QBTS)’s Major holders
Insiders own 3.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.03% with a share float percentage of 71.77%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with D-Wave Quantum Inc having a total of 52 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Public Sector Pension Investment Board with over 59.43 million shares worth more than $124.21 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Public Sector Pension Investment Board held 60.09% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Goldman Sachs Group Inc, with the holding of over 7.94 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16.59 million and represent 8.03% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are 180 Degree Capital Corp and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.78% shares in the company for having 0.77 million shares of worth $1.61 million while later fund manager owns 0.59 million shares of worth $1.23 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.60% of company’s outstanding stock.