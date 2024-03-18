CXApp Inc (CXAI) Forecasts And Estimates For The Near Future

CXApp Inc (NASDAQ:CXAI) has a beta value of 1.38 and has seen 6.09 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $44.38M, closed the last trade at $2.91 per share which meant it gained $0.26 on the day or 9.60% during that session. The CXAI stock price is -621.65% off its 52-week high price of $21.00 and 64.6% above the 52-week low of $1.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.42 million shares.

CXApp Inc (NASDAQ:CXAI) trade information

Sporting 9.60% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CXAI stock price touched $2.91 or saw a rise of 12.61%. Year-to-date, CXApp Inc shares have moved 125.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 54.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CXApp Inc (NASDAQ:CXAI) have changed 113.97%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.6 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.26.