Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (NASDAQ:CRKN) Dropped -41.33% In One Month

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (NASDAQ:CRKN) has a beta value of 1.10 and has seen 3.34 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.90M, closed the last trade at $0.06 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -6.81% during that session. The CRKN stock price is -32766.67% off its 52-week high price of $19.72 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $0.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.84 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.50 million shares.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (NASDAQ:CRKN) trade information

Sporting -6.81% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CRKN stock price touched $0.06 or saw a rise of 29.41%. Year-to-date, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp shares have moved -58.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -26.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (NASDAQ:CRKN) have changed -41.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.83 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.38.