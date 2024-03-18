Could Sunpower Corp (SPWR)’s Current Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ:SPWR) has a beta value of 1.78 and has seen 8.88 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $496.27M, closed the last trade at $2.83 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 5.99% during that session. The SPWR stock price is -427.21% off its 52-week high price of $14.92 and 10.95% above the 52-week low of $2.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.80 million shares.

Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ:SPWR) trade information

Sporting 5.99% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the SPWR stock price touched $2.83 or saw a rise of 11.84%. Year-to-date, Sunpower Corp shares have moved -41.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ:SPWR) have changed -33.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 40.04 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.5.