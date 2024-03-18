Could Camber Energy Inc (CEI)’s Current Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Camber Energy Inc (AMEX:CEI) has a beta value of -1.63 and has seen 1.5 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.94M, closed the last trade at $0.20 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -2.86% during that session. The CEI stock price is -845.0% off its 52-week high price of $1.89 and 25.0% above the 52-week low of $0.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.9 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.35 million shares.

Camber Energy Inc (AMEX:CEI) trade information

Sporting -2.86% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CEI stock price touched $0.20 or saw a rise of 8.17%. Year-to-date, Camber Energy Inc shares have moved -10.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Camber Energy Inc (AMEX:CEI) have changed 27.90%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.39 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.06.