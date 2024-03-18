Could BioVie Inc (BIVI)’s Current Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

BioVie Inc (NASDAQ:BIVI) has a beta value of 1.34 and has seen 0.55 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $37.20M, closed the recent trade at $0.68 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -3.96% during that session. The BIVI stock price is -1575.0% off its 52-week high price of $11.39 and 5.88% above the 52-week low of $0.64. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.02 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.41 million shares.

BioVie Inc (NASDAQ:BIVI) trade information

Sporting -3.96% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the BIVI stock price touched $0.68 or saw a rise of 5.58%. Year-to-date, BioVie Inc shares have moved -46.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BioVie Inc (NASDAQ:BIVI) have changed -42.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.02 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.47.