Compass Inc (NYSE: COMP) Surprises Wall Street With 3.24% Stock Price Gain

Compass Inc (NYSE:COMP) has a beta value of 2.94 and has seen 1.49 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.47B, closed the recent trade at $3.03 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 3.24% during that session. The COMP stock price is -48.18% off its 52-week high price of $4.49 and 39.93% above the 52-week low of $1.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.33 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.99 million shares.

Compass Inc (NYSE:COMP) trade information

Sporting 3.24% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the COMP stock price touched $3.03 or saw a rise of 19.41%. Year-to-date, Compass Inc shares have moved -19.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.90%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Compass Inc (NYSE:COMP) have changed -22.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.99 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.72.