Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) Investors To Reap Good Returns Once Again

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) has a beta value of 3.37 and has seen 17.09 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $58.72B, closed the last trade at $242.36 per share which meant it gained $8.69 on the day or 3.72% during that session. The COIN stock price is -12.09% off its 52-week high price of $271.65 and 80.84% above the 52-week low of $46.43. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 18.58 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 15.32 million shares.

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) trade information

Sporting 3.72% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the COIN stock price touched $242.36 or saw a rise of 10.78%. Year-to-date, Coinbase Global Inc shares have moved 39.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) have changed 51.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.92 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.9.