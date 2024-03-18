Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) has a beta value of 0.54 and has seen 3.53 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $247.22M, closed the last trade at $2.22 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 2.30% during that session. The CHRS stock price is -289.64% off its 52-week high price of $8.65 and 35.59% above the 52-week low of $1.43. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.14 million shares.

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) trade information

Sporting 2.30% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CHRS stock price touched $2.22 or saw a rise of 12.94%. Year-to-date, Coherus Biosciences Inc shares have moved -33.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) have changed -18.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 24.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.47.