Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR) Shares Have Declined -14.53% Year To Date

Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR) has a beta value of 2.07 and has seen 10.53 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.05B, closed the last trade at $3.53 per share which meant it gained $0.36 on the day or 11.36% during that session. The CIFR stock price is -58.64% off its 52-week high price of $5.60 and 52.12% above the 52-week low of $1.69. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.01 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.58 million shares.
Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR) trade information
Sporting 11.36% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CIFR stock price touched $3.53 or saw a rise of 4.59%. Year-to-date, Cipher Mining Inc shares have moved -14.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR) have changed -12.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.99 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.46.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Cipher Mining Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 25.18% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -170.00%, compared to 19.60% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 27.30%.
4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $47.61 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $36.79 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $22.94 million and $31.22 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 107.50% for the current quarter and 17.80% for the next.
CIFR Dividends
Cipher Mining Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 07 and May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR)’s Major holders
Insiders own 42.46% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.87% with a share float percentage of 22.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cipher Mining Inc having a total of 162 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 3.17 million shares worth more than $9.06 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 1.26% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 2.43 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.96 million and represent 0.97% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.54% shares in the company for having 1.36 million shares of worth $4.35 million while later fund manager owns 1.31 million shares of worth $3.74 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.52% of company’s outstanding stock.