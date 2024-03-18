Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR) Shares Have Declined -14.53% Year To Date

Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR) has a beta value of 2.07 and has seen 10.53 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.05B, closed the last trade at $3.53 per share which meant it gained $0.36 on the day or 11.36% during that session. The CIFR stock price is -58.64% off its 52-week high price of $5.60 and 52.12% above the 52-week low of $1.69. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.01 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.58 million shares.

Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR) trade information

Sporting 11.36% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CIFR stock price touched $3.53 or saw a rise of 4.59%. Year-to-date, Cipher Mining Inc shares have moved -14.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR) have changed -12.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.99 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.46.