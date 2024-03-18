Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) Outlook And Short Term Estimates

Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH) has a beta value of 1.86 and has seen 0.5 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.90B, closed the recent trade at $89.78 per share which meant it lost -$3.12 on the day or -3.36% during that session. The CELH stock price is -10.96% off its 52-week high price of $99.62 and 69.59% above the 52-week low of $27.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.48 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.05 million shares.

Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH) trade information

Sporting -3.36% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CELH stock price touched $89.78 or saw a rise of 9.88%. Year-to-date, Celsius Holdings Inc shares have moved 64.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH) have changed 41.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 38.53 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.52.