Cardlytics Inc (CDLX) Shares Are Up 43.97% YTD

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) has a beta value of 1.33 and has seen 1.51 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $520.46M, closed the recent trade at $13.26 per share which meant it lost -$1.24 on the day or -8.55% during that session. The CDLX stock price is -47.59% off its 52-week high price of $19.57 and 80.62% above the 52-week low of $2.57. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.44 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.07 million shares.

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) trade information

Sporting -8.55% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CDLX stock price touched $13.26 or saw a rise of 10.1%. Year-to-date, Cardlytics Inc shares have moved 43.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 56.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) have changed 95.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.36 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.