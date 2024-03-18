Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

Cardiff Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CRDF) has a beta value of 1.70 and has seen 2.0 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $224.74M, closed the last trade at $5.03 per share which meant it lost -$0.37 on the day or -6.85% during that session. The CRDF stock price is -20.48% off its 52-week high price of $6.06 and 81.31% above the 52-week low of $0.94. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.49 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.45 million shares.

Cardiff Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CRDF) trade information

Sporting -6.85% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CRDF stock price touched $5.03 or saw a rise of 17.0%. Year-to-date, Cardiff Oncology Inc shares have moved 239.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cardiff Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CRDF) have changed 189.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.23.