Canaan Inc ADR (CAN): What Are The Positives?

Canaan Inc ADR (NASDAQ:CAN) has a beta value of 3.03 and has seen 18.82 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $201.36M, closed the last trade at $1.34 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 5.51% during that session. The CAN stock price is -161.19% off its 52-week high price of $3.50 and 15.67% above the 52-week low of $1.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 16.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 23.50 million shares.

Canaan Inc ADR (NASDAQ:CAN) trade information

Sporting 5.51% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CAN stock price touched $1.34 or saw a rise of 19.28%. Year-to-date, Canaan Inc ADR shares have moved -41.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Canaan Inc ADR (NASDAQ:CAN) have changed -41.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 23.29 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.95.