Can MicroAlgo Inc (MLGO) Future Potential Be Undermined By Current Price Volatility?

MicroAlgo Inc (NASDAQ:MLGO) has a beta value of 0.79 and has seen 1.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $30.39M, closed the last trade at $0.51 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -2.21% during that session. The MLGO stock price is -2958.82% off its 52-week high price of $15.60 and 27.45% above the 52-week low of $0.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.19 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.47 million shares.

MicroAlgo Inc (NASDAQ:MLGO) trade information

Sporting -2.21% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the MLGO stock price touched $0.51 or saw a rise of 25.36%. Year-to-date, MicroAlgo Inc shares have moved -44.10%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MicroAlgo Inc (NASDAQ:MLGO) have changed -41.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.41 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.03.