Can Blade Air Mobility Inc (BLDE) Future Potential Be Undermined By Current Price Volatility?

Blade Air Mobility Inc (NASDAQ:BLDE) has a beta value of 1.17 and has seen 1.26 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $203.66M, closed the last trade at $2.70 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 3.05% during that session. The BLDE stock price is -68.15% off its 52-week high price of $4.54 and 23.7% above the 52-week low of $2.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.67 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 774.51K shares.

Blade Air Mobility Inc (NASDAQ:BLDE) trade information

Sporting 3.05% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the BLDE stock price touched $2.70 or saw a rise of 36.32%. Year-to-date, Blade Air Mobility Inc shares have moved -23.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -31.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Blade Air Mobility Inc (NASDAQ:BLDE) have changed -12.90%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.62 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.11.