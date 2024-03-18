Can Blade Air Mobility Inc (BLDE) Future Potential Be Undermined By Current Price Volatility?

Blade Air Mobility Inc (NASDAQ:BLDE) has a beta value of 1.17 and has seen 1.26 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $203.66M, closed the last trade at $2.70 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 3.05% during that session. The BLDE stock price is -68.15% off its 52-week high price of $4.54 and 23.7% above the 52-week low of $2.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.67 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 774.51K shares.
Blade Air Mobility Inc (NASDAQ:BLDE) trade information
Sporting 3.05% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the BLDE stock price touched $2.70 or saw a rise of 36.32%. Year-to-date, Blade Air Mobility Inc shares have moved -23.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -31.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Blade Air Mobility Inc (NASDAQ:BLDE) have changed -12.90%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.62 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.11.
Blade Air Mobility Inc (BLDE) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Blade Air Mobility Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -12.90% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 47.92%, compared to 19.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 38.10% and 14.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 54.10%.
5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $47.48 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $49.45 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $38.13 million and $45.27 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 24.50% for the current quarter and 9.20% for the next.
BLDE Dividends
Blade Air Mobility Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 09 and May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Blade Air Mobility Inc (NASDAQ:BLDE)’s Major holders
Insiders own 3.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.42% with a share float percentage of 67.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Blade Air Mobility Inc having a total of 152 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 6.79 million shares worth more than $17.6 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 9.17% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc., with the holding of over 4.53 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.83 million and represent 6.11% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 6.91% shares in the company for having 5.12 million shares of worth $13.27 million while later fund manager owns 1.78 million shares of worth $7.01 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.40% of company’s outstanding stock.