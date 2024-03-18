C3is Inc (CISS) Is A Great Bargain Stock To Take A Look At

C3is Inc (NASDAQ:CISS) has seen 195.95 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $0.80M, closed the last trade at $0.03 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -64.18% during that session. The CISS stock price is -66566.67% off its 52-week high price of $20.00 and -166.67% below the 52-week low of $0.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 21.87 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.89 million shares.

C3is Inc (NASDAQ:CISS) trade information

Sporting -64.18% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CISS stock price touched $0.03 or saw a rise of 69.04%. Year-to-date, C3is Inc shares have moved -94.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -69.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of C3is Inc (NASDAQ:CISS) have changed -76.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.6 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.12.