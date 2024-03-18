C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) Disappointed Wall Street By Losing -0.62%

C3.ai Inc (NYSE:AI) has a beta value of 1.78 and has seen 1.12 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.51B, closed the recent trade at $28.74 per share which meant it lost -$0.18 on the day or -0.62% during that session. The AI stock price is -70.04% off its 52-week high price of $48.87 and 41.58% above the 52-week low of $16.79. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.75 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.94 million shares.

Sporting -0.62% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the AI stock price touched $28.74 or saw a rise of 8.44%. Year-to-date, C3.ai Inc shares have moved 0.10%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.90%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of C3.ai Inc (NYSE:AI) have changed -4.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 34.33 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.43.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

C3.ai Inc (AI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that C3.ai Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 5.04% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -59.52%, compared to 6.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -130.80% and -66.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 15.60%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $84.39 million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $85.88 million for the next quarter concluding in Jul 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -62.57% over the past 5 years.

AI Dividends

C3.ai Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 29 and June 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

C3.ai Inc (NYSE:AI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 46.75% with a share float percentage of 51.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with C3.ai Inc having a total of 411 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 9.82 million shares worth more than $357.65 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 8.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 4.95 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $180.24 million and represent 4.31% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.61% shares in the company for having 2.99 million shares of worth $108.97 million while later fund manager owns 2.53 million shares of worth $92.02 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.20% of company’s outstanding stock.