BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (BCAN) Is Down -3.48%, As Bears Mark A Loss

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:BCAN) has a beta value of 1.39 and has seen 62.54 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $0.88M, closed the last trade at $0.02 per share which meant it -3.48% during that session. The BCAN stock price is -19150.0% off its 52-week high price of $3.85 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $0.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 31.55 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.79 million shares.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:BCAN) trade information

Sporting -3.48% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the BCAN stock price touched $0.02 or saw a rise of 85.67%. Year-to-date, BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc shares have moved -93.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -84.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:BCAN) have changed -87.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.08.