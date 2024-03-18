BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (BCAN) Is Down -3.48%, As Bears Mark A Loss

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:BCAN) has a beta value of 1.39 and has seen 62.54 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $0.88M, closed the last trade at $0.02 per share which meant it -3.48% during that session. The BCAN stock price is -19150.0% off its 52-week high price of $3.85 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $0.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 31.55 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.79 million shares.
BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:BCAN) trade information
Sporting -3.48% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the BCAN stock price touched $0.02 or saw a rise of 85.67%. Year-to-date, BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc shares have moved -93.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -84.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:BCAN) have changed -87.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.08.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc (BCAN) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -98.10% over the past 6 months.
BCAN Dividends
BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:BCAN)’s Major holders
Insiders own 66.47% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.79% with a share float percentage of 35.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. with over 0.66 million shares worth more than $2.19 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. held 1.68% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Vident Investment Advisory, LLC, with the holding of over 0.14 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.46 million and represent 0.35% of shares outstanding.