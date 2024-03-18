Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) Investors Will See A Big Return Again

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) has a beta value of 2.33 and has seen 2.08 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.53M, closed the last trade at $0.05 per share which meant it 0.38% during that session. The BRSH stock price is -19360.0% off its 52-week high price of $9.73 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $0.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 24.73 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.63 million shares.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) trade information

Sporting 0.38% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the BRSH stock price touched $0.05 or saw a rise of 28.57%. Year-to-date, Bruush Oral Care Inc. shares have moved -59.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) have changed -40.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.52 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.14.