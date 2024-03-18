Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) has a beta value of 3.33 and has seen 26.31 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $682.20M, closed the last trade at $2.26 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 2.26% during that session. The BITF stock price is -73.01% off its 52-week high price of $3.91 and 65.49% above the 52-week low of $0.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 25.79 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 29.00 million shares.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) trade information

Sporting 2.26% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the BITF stock price touched $2.26 or saw a rise of 15.36%. Year-to-date, Bitfarms Ltd. shares have moved -22.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) have changed -35.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 23.92 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.8.