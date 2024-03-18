BiomX Inc. (AMEX:PHGE) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

BiomX Inc (AMEX:PHGE) has a beta value of 1.20 and has seen 0.75 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.11M, closed the recent trade at $0.37 per share which meant it 1.50% during that session. The PHGE stock price is -132.43% off its 52-week high price of $0.86 and 48.65% above the 52-week low of $0.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 15.41 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.67 million shares.

BiomX Inc (AMEX:PHGE) trade information

Sporting 1.50% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the PHGE stock price touched $0.37 or saw a rise of 11.69%. Year-to-date, BiomX Inc shares have moved 32.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BiomX Inc (AMEX:PHGE) have changed 64.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 67710.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.7.