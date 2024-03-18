BiomX Inc. (AMEX:PHGE) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

BiomX Inc (AMEX:PHGE) has a beta value of 1.20 and has seen 0.75 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.11M, closed the recent trade at $0.37 per share which meant it 1.50% during that session. The PHGE stock price is -132.43% off its 52-week high price of $0.86 and 48.65% above the 52-week low of $0.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 15.41 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.67 million shares.
BiomX Inc (AMEX:PHGE) trade information
Sporting 1.50% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the PHGE stock price touched $0.37 or saw a rise of 11.69%. Year-to-date, BiomX Inc shares have moved 32.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BiomX Inc (AMEX:PHGE) have changed 64.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 67710.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.7.
BiomX Inc (PHGE) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that BiomX Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 0.41% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 43.16%, compared to 18.60% for the industry.
PHGE Dividends
BiomX Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 26 and March 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
BiomX Inc (AMEX:PHGE)’s Major holders
Insiders own 29.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.57% with a share float percentage of 24.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BiomX Inc having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 4.55 million shares worth more than $1.64 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Orbimed Advisors LLC. held 9.90% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Johnson & Johnson, with the holding of over 2.13 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.77 million and represent 4.64% of shares outstanding.