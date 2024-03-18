Big Lots Inc (BIG) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) has a beta value of 2.36 and has seen 1.49 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $110.45M, closed the last trade at $3.78 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 0.80% during that session. The BIG stock price is -264.55% off its 52-week high price of $13.78 and 8.2% above the 52-week low of $3.47. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.78 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.53 million shares.

Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) trade information

Sporting 0.80% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the BIG stock price touched $3.78 or saw a rise of 17.65%. Year-to-date, Big Lots Inc shares have moved -51.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) have changed 0.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.62 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.45.