Better Therapeutics Inc (BTTX) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2024

Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTTX) has a beta value of 2.33 and has seen 201.54 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.42M, closed the last trade at $0.04 per share which meant it 27.43% during that session. The BTTX stock price is -3925.0% off its 52-week high price of $1.61 and 25.0% above the 52-week low of $0.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 26.76 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.13 million shares.

Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTTX) trade information

Sporting 27.43% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the BTTX stock price touched $0.04 or saw a rise of 81.82%. Year-to-date, Better Therapeutics Inc shares have moved -77.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -79.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTTX) have changed -76.53%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.94.