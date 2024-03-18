Bears Are Back On The Defensive As Ocean Biomedical Inc. (OCEA) swung 1.98%

Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEA) has a beta value of 1.03 and has seen 1.49 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $140.37M, closed the last trade at $4.12 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 1.98% during that session. The OCEA stock price is -193.2% off its 52-week high price of $12.08 and 87.38% above the 52-week low of $0.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 18.71 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.93 million shares.
Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEA) trade information
Sporting 1.98% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the OCEA stock price touched $4.12 or saw a rise of 27.34%. Year-to-date, Ocean Biomedical Inc. shares have moved 524.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -25.90%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEA) have changed 586.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.96 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.3.
Ocean Biomedical Inc. (OCEA) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -3.06% over the past 6 months, compared to 13.60% for the industry.
OCEA Dividends
Ocean Biomedical Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEA)’s Major holders
Insiders own 73.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.73% with a share float percentage of 51.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ocean Biomedical Inc. having a total of 63 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. with over 3.42 million shares worth more than $20.58 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. held 10.05% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Meteora Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 1.85 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.11 million and represent 5.43% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.64% shares in the company for having 0.22 million shares of worth $0.98 million while later fund manager owns 82998.0 shares of worth $0.37 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.24% of company’s outstanding stock.