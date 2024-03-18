Bears Are Back On The Defensive As Ocean Biomedical Inc. (OCEA) swung 1.98%

Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEA) has a beta value of 1.03 and has seen 1.49 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $140.37M, closed the last trade at $4.12 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 1.98% during that session. The OCEA stock price is -193.2% off its 52-week high price of $12.08 and 87.38% above the 52-week low of $0.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 18.71 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.93 million shares.

Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEA) trade information

Sporting 1.98% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the OCEA stock price touched $4.12 or saw a rise of 27.34%. Year-to-date, Ocean Biomedical Inc. shares have moved 524.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -25.90%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEA) have changed 586.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.96 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.3.