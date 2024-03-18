Bears Are Back On The Defensive As Gossamer Bio Inc (GOSS) swung 4.29%

Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) has a beta value of 1.72 and has seen 1.54 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $329.35M, closed the last trade at $1.46 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 4.29% during that session. The GOSS stock price is -28.77% off its 52-week high price of $1.88 and 69.18% above the 52-week low of $0.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.51 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.17 million shares.

Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) trade information

Sporting 4.29% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the GOSS stock price touched $1.46 or saw a rise of 6.41%. Year-to-date, Gossamer Bio Inc shares have moved 60.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) have changed 50.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.3 million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.54.