Bears Are Back On The Defensive As AEye Inc (LIDR) swung 17.39%

AEye Inc (NASDAQ:LIDR) has a beta value of 2.24 and has seen 0.5 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.46M, closed the recent trade at $1.35 per share which meant it gained $0.2 on the day or 17.39% during that session. The LIDR stock price is -1677.78% off its 52-week high price of $24.00 and 22.22% above the 52-week low of $1.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 241.49K shares.

AEye Inc (NASDAQ:LIDR) trade information

Sporting 17.39% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the LIDR stock price touched $1.35 or saw a rise of 6.9%. Year-to-date, AEye Inc shares have moved -41.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AEye Inc (NASDAQ:LIDR) have changed 3.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.24 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.46.