Bears Are Back On The Defensive As AEye Inc (LIDR) swung 17.39%

AEye Inc (NASDAQ:LIDR) has a beta value of 2.24 and has seen 0.5 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.46M, closed the recent trade at $1.35 per share which meant it gained $0.2 on the day or 17.39% during that session. The LIDR stock price is -1677.78% off its 52-week high price of $24.00 and 22.22% above the 52-week low of $1.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 241.49K shares.
AEye Inc (NASDAQ:LIDR) trade information
Sporting 17.39% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the LIDR stock price touched $1.35 or saw a rise of 6.9%. Year-to-date, AEye Inc shares have moved -41.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AEye Inc (NASDAQ:LIDR) have changed 3.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.24 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.46.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
AEye Inc (LIDR) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -79.55% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -58.90%.
1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $100k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $500k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $1.09 million and $600k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -90.80% for the current quarter and -16.70% for the next.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -1230.78% over the past 5 years.
LIDR Dividends
AEye Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on March 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
AEye Inc (NASDAQ:LIDR)’s Major holders
Insiders own 15.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.03% with a share float percentage of 27.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AEye Inc having a total of 35 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are General Motors Holdings LLC with over 14.06 million shares worth more than $2.53 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, General Motors Holdings LLC held 7.61% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Intel Corporation, with the holding of over 6.91 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.25 million and represent 3.74% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.76% shares in the company for having 3.26 million shares of worth $0.59 million while later fund manager owns 2.14 million shares of worth $0.44 million as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.16% of company’s outstanding stock.