Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE: BNED) Disappointed Wall Street By Gaining 1.93%

Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) has a beta value of 1.85 and has seen 1.21 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $33.11M, closed the last trade at $0.62 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 1.93% during that session. The BNED stock price is -264.52% off its 52-week high price of $2.26 and 3.23% above the 52-week low of $0.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.99 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.22 million shares.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) trade information

Sporting 1.93% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the BNED stock price touched $0.62 or saw a rise of 23.46%. Year-to-date, Barnes & Noble Education Inc shares have moved -58.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -31.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) have changed -25.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.12 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.2.