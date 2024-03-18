Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) Is Up 9.07%, As Bears Mark A Gain

Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT) has a beta value of 4.04 and has seen 9.86 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $78.18M, closed the last trade at $0.58 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 9.07% during that session. The BKKT stock price is -374.14% off its 52-week high price of $2.75 and 13.79% above the 52-week low of $0.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.5 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.99 million shares.

Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT) trade information

Sporting 9.07% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the BKKT stock price touched $0.58 or saw a rise of 6.35%. Year-to-date, Bakkt Holdings Inc shares have moved -73.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT) have changed -43.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 20.53 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.47.