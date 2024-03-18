AXT Inc Is A Buy Small Cap Stock: Analysts

AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) has a beta value of 2.24 and has seen 1.73 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $212.53M, closed the last trade at $4.87 per share which meant it gained $0.3 on the day or 6.56% during that session. The AXTI stock price is -11.5% off its 52-week high price of $5.43 and 61.19% above the 52-week low of $1.89. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.99 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.19 million shares.

AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) trade information

Sporting 6.56% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the AXTI stock price touched $4.87 or saw a rise of 5.8%. Year-to-date, AXT Inc shares have moved 102.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) have changed 107.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.8 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.15.