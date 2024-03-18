Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX: AULT) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX:AULT) has a beta value of 3.80 and has seen 2.38 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.74M, closed the last trade at $0.43 per share which meant it 0.00% during that session. The AULT stock price is -161113.95% off its 52-week high price of $693.22 and 18.6% above the 52-week low of $0.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.04 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.19 million shares.
Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX:AULT) trade information
The stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the AULT stock price touched $0.43 or saw a rise of 21.25%. Year-to-date, Ault Alliance Inc shares have moved -81.60%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX:AULT) have changed -8.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.87 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.16.
Ault Alliance Inc (AULT) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -97.35% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 156.40%.
1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $34.36 million for the current quarter.
AULT Dividends
Ault Alliance Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between April 15 and April 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX:AULT)’s Major holders
Insiders own 0.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.16% with a share float percentage of 0.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ault Alliance Inc having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 44619.0 shares worth more than $0.23 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 0.58% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 5666.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $29179.0 and represent 0.07% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.35% shares in the company for having 27340.0 shares of worth $0.14 million while later fund manager owns 16916.0 shares of worth $87117.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.22% of company’s outstanding stock.