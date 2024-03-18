Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX: AULT) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX:AULT) has a beta value of 3.80 and has seen 2.38 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.74M, closed the last trade at $0.43 per share which meant it 0.00% during that session. The AULT stock price is -161113.95% off its 52-week high price of $693.22 and 18.6% above the 52-week low of $0.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.04 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.19 million shares.

Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX:AULT) trade information

The stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the AULT stock price touched $0.43 or saw a rise of 21.25%. Year-to-date, Ault Alliance Inc shares have moved -81.60%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX:AULT) have changed -8.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.87 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.16.