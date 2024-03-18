Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ: ARDX) Shares Lost -$0.15 After Investor Confidence Dipped

Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) has a beta value of 0.89 and has seen 0.69 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.85B, closed the recent trade at $7.95 per share which meant it lost -$0.15 on the day or -1.79% during that session. The ARDX stock price is -27.42% off its 52-week high price of $10.13 and 60.25% above the 52-week low of $3.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.52 million shares.

Sporting -1.79% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ARDX stock price touched $7.95 or saw a rise of 8.3%. Year-to-date, Ardelyx Inc shares have moved 28.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.30%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) have changed -14.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 33.61 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.94.

Ardelyx Inc (ARDX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ardelyx Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 74.84% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -46.67%, compared to 11.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -7.70% and -50.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 68.30%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $36.71 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $47.8 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $11.37 million and $15.27 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 222.90% for the current quarter and 213.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 28.61% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -38.55% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.00%.

ARDX Dividends

Ardelyx Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 01 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.92% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.69% with a share float percentage of 60.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ardelyx Inc having a total of 227 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 22.44 million shares worth more than $76.06 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, State Street Corporation held 10.30% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Janus Henderson Group PLC, with the holding of over 21.83 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $73.99 million and represent 10.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 8.08% shares in the company for having 17.61 million shares of worth $75.03 million while later fund manager owns 6.87 million shares of worth $23.28 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.15% of company’s outstanding stock.