Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) has a beta value of 2.45 and has seen 2.13 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.51B, closed the recent trade at $4.87 per share which meant it lost -$0.15 on the day or -3.00% during that session. The ACHR stock price is -53.8% off its 52-week high price of $7.49 and 63.66% above the 52-week low of $1.77. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.35 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.31 million shares.

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) trade information

Sporting -3.00% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ACHR stock price touched $4.87 or saw a rise of 12.25%. Year-to-date, Archer Aviation Inc shares have moved -20.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) have changed -10.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 46.9 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.28.