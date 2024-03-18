Arcadium Lithium PLC (ALTM) Is A Buy Stock For Small Caps – Analysts

Arcadium Lithium PLC (NYSE:ALTM) has seen 0.61 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.87B, closed the recent trade at $4.53 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.11% during that session. The ALTM stock price is -60.49% off its 52-week high price of $7.27 and 8.39% above the 52-week low of $4.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 15.26 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 16.28 million shares.

Arcadium Lithium PLC (NYSE:ALTM) trade information

Sporting -0.11% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ALTM stock price touched $4.53 or saw a rise of 9.94%. Year-to-date, Arcadium Lithium PLC shares have moved -33.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Arcadium Lithium PLC (NYSE:ALTM) have changed -3.30%. Short interest in the company has seen 57.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.24.