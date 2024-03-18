Aquestive Therapeutics Inc Is A Buy Small Cap Stock: Analysts

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) has a beta value of 2.85 and has seen 6.3 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $446.40M, closed the last trade at $6.09 per share which meant it gained $0.84 on the day or 16.00% during that session. The AQST stock price is 5.58% off its 52-week high price of $5.75 and 88.18% above the 52-week low of $0.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.48 million shares.
Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) trade information
Sporting 16.00% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the AQST stock price touched $6.09 or saw a rise of 1.46%. Year-to-date, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 201.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 24.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) have changed 127.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.81 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.34.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (AQST) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 278.26% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -192.31%, compared to 11.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 14.70%.
6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $12.4 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $12.52 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $11.13 million and $13.24 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 11.40% for the current quarter and -5.40% for the next.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 46.61% over the past 5 years.
AQST Dividends
Aquestive Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between April 30 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST)’s Major holders
Insiders own 5.92% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.46% with a share float percentage of 34.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aquestive Therapeutics Inc having a total of 64 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bratton Capital Management, LP with over 9.81 million shares worth more than $16.19 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Bratton Capital Management, LP held 14.70% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 1.56 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.57 million and represent 2.34% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.40% shares in the company for having 0.93 million shares of worth $1.54 million while later fund manager owns 0.49 million shares of worth $0.81 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.74% of company’s outstanding stock.