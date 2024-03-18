Aquestive Therapeutics Inc Is A Buy Small Cap Stock: Analysts

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) has a beta value of 2.85 and has seen 6.3 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $446.40M, closed the last trade at $6.09 per share which meant it gained $0.84 on the day or 16.00% during that session. The AQST stock price is 5.58% off its 52-week high price of $5.75 and 88.18% above the 52-week low of $0.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.48 million shares.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) trade information

Sporting 16.00% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the AQST stock price touched $6.09 or saw a rise of 1.46%. Year-to-date, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 201.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 24.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) have changed 127.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.81 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.34.