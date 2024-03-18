Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT) Estimation And Forecast

Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APLT) has a beta value of 1.83 and has seen 1.3 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $637.46M, closed the last trade at $6.02 per share which meant it gained $0.2 on the day or 3.44% during that session. The APLT stock price is -55.98% off its 52-week high price of $9.39 and 87.38% above the 52-week low of $0.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.56 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.22 million shares.

Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APLT) trade information

Sporting 3.44% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the APLT stock price touched $6.02 or saw a rise of 10.01%. Year-to-date, Applied Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 79.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APLT) have changed 124.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.33 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.44.