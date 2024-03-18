Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT) Estimation And Forecast

Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APLT) has a beta value of 1.83 and has seen 1.3 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $637.46M, closed the last trade at $6.02 per share which meant it gained $0.2 on the day or 3.44% during that session. The APLT stock price is -55.98% off its 52-week high price of $9.39 and 87.38% above the 52-week low of $0.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.56 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.22 million shares.
Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APLT) trade information
Sporting 3.44% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the APLT stock price touched $6.02 or saw a rise of 10.01%. Year-to-date, Applied Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 79.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APLT) have changed 124.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.33 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.44.
Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Applied Therapeutics Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 244.00% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 62.68%, compared to 13.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 33.30% and 54.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 7.20%.
2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5 million for the current quarter.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -8.72% over the past 5 years.
APLT Dividends
Applied Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 21 and March 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APLT)’s Major holders
Insiders own 7.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.56% with a share float percentage of 74.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Applied Therapeutics Inc having a total of 94 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Franklin Resources, Inc. with over 7.95 million shares worth more than $10.17 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Franklin Resources, Inc. held 12.59% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is VR Adviser, LLC, with the holding of over 5.66 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.24 million and represent 8.96% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.38% shares in the company for having 3.4 million shares of worth $6.05 million while later fund manager owns 2.64 million shares of worth $3.51 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 4.18% of company’s outstanding stock.