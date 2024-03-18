Applied Dna Sciences Inc (APDN) Has Risen 14.10%, Becoming A Winning Stock For Investors

Applied Dna Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) has a beta value of 0.12 and has seen 0.68 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.13M, closed the recent trade at $0.42 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 14.10% during that session. The APDN stock price is -342.86% off its 52-week high price of $1.86 and 11.9% above the 52-week low of $0.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 92.44K shares.
Applied Dna Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) trade information
Sporting 14.10% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the APDN stock price touched $0.42 or saw a rise of 28.57%. Year-to-date, Applied Dna Sciences Inc shares have moved -31.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -20.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Applied Dna Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) have changed -30.70%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.27 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.58.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
Applied Dna Sciences Inc (APDN) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Applied Dna Sciences Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -70.43% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 17.11%, compared to 18.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -540.00% and 25.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -62.40%.
2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $950k for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.18 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.
APDN Dividends
Applied Dna Sciences Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 09 and May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Applied Dna Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN)’s Major holders
Insiders own 12.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.23% with a share float percentage of 21.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Applied Dna Sciences Inc having a total of 31 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AWM Investment Company, Inc. with over 0.81 million shares worth more than $1.04 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, AWM Investment Company, Inc. held 5.93% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 0.51 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.65 million and represent 3.71% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.54% shares in the company for having 0.35 million shares of worth $0.45 million while later fund manager owns 0.16 million shares of worth $0.2 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.14% of company’s outstanding stock.