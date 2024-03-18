Applied Dna Sciences Inc (APDN) Has Risen 14.10%, Becoming A Winning Stock For Investors

Applied Dna Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) has a beta value of 0.12 and has seen 0.68 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.13M, closed the recent trade at $0.42 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 14.10% during that session. The APDN stock price is -342.86% off its 52-week high price of $1.86 and 11.9% above the 52-week low of $0.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 92.44K shares.

Applied Dna Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) trade information

Sporting 14.10% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the APDN stock price touched $0.42 or saw a rise of 28.57%. Year-to-date, Applied Dna Sciences Inc shares have moved -31.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -20.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Applied Dna Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) have changed -30.70%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.27 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.58.