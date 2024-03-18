Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) Has A Promising Outlook For 2024

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) has a beta value of 4.01 and has seen 6.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $529.78M, closed the last trade at $4.50 per share which meant it gained $0.27 on the day or 6.38% during that session. The APLD stock price is -158.22% off its 52-week high price of $11.62 and 58.44% above the 52-week low of $1.87. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.79 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.48 million shares.

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) trade information

Sporting 6.38% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the APLD stock price touched $4.50 or saw a rise of 5.46%. Year-to-date, Applied Digital Corporation shares have moved -33.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) have changed -4.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.67 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.56.